Materion Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King upped their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Materion by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

