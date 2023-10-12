Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 51job reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $588,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 190.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 56.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

