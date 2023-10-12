Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SHWZ opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

