Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. 1,606,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

