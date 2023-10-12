Melone Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $61.09. 224,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.