Melone Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up approximately 3.4% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $113,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

