Mendota Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 410.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

