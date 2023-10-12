Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3,733.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $264.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average is $229.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

