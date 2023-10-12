Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $49,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $157.33 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.10.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

