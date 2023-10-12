Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 864,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 18,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

