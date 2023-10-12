Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 957 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 878.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.