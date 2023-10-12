Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2,828.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in BP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,940,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. 3,999,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.