Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Trading 10% Higher

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 95,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 67,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Mineral Mountain Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.
Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile
Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project comprising 19 unpatented lode mineral claims, located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.
