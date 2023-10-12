Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.52

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 6956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

