Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 490,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,392,949 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $56.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

