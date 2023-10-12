monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $148.07 on Thursday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 11,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 437,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 434,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

