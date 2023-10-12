Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lifted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. 2,812,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

