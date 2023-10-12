Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lowered by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 3.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,168,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,136,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at $138,168,973.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $505.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.