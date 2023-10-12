Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.1% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $215,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.7% during the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. 2,677,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

