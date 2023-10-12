Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.64 and its 200 day moving average is $433.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

