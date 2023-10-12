Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 580,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 640,552 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Morphic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Morphic

Morphic Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 1,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 488,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $16,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after buying an additional 359,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.