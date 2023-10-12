MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Critical Contrast

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Quaterra Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $527.51 million 5.70 $289.00 million $0.93 18.19 Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00 Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MP Materials and Quaterra Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 103.59%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Quaterra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.38% 14.63% 8.57% Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Quaterra Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

