MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.83

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.12.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.9071877 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

