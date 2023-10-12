Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $21.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s FY2024 earnings at $21.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $362.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $369.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% in the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after buying an additional 159,822 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

