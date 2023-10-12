Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

