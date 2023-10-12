National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.07.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.53 and a 52-week high of C$40.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.52.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

