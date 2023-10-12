National Bank Financial Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$111.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.31.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$81.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.59. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 10.0823681 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.