National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 11,628 shares.The stock last traded at $479.97 and had previously closed at $486.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

