New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 3.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 270,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,059,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

