New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 3.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 270,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,059,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 41.9% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,894,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,501 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

