New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $52.34 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $52,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $407.30 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $244.85 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.41 and its 200 day moving average is $370.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

