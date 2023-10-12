New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $74,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,112.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CDNS opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average is $226.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

