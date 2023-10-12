New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $54,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $238.74 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.