New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $61,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

