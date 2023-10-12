New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $60,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,700,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.88. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

