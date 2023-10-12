New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,206 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $64,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.11 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average of $244.42.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

