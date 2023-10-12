New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,787 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $50,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. 888 reiterated a "reiterates" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "sell" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

