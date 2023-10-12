New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,453 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,453 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

GIS opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

