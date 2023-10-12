New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,654 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $59,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

