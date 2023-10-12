New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,809 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

NYSE:COF opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

