New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $57,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

