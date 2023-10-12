NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. NewtekOne makes up approximately 1.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc. owned 0.72% of NewtekOne worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in NewtekOne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,310 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NewtekOne Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $344.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

