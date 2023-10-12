Next Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $277.21. The company had a trading volume of 248,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.