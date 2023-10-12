Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,818,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,658,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

