Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $246.92. 366,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,030. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

