Next Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482,048 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.31. The company had a trading volume of 895,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,586. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

