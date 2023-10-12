Next Capital Management LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of One Liberty Properties worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,249 shares in the company, valued at $929,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $403.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $24.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OLP. TheStreet cut One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

