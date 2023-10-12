Next Capital Management LLC Sells 81,884 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,884 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 273,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

