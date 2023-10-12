NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.