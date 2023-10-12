NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 12,880,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,224. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.